Inside the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Gift Bag

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Awards season isn't over yet, and neither are the swag bags!
If you're like us, we're not so patiently waiting for the MTV Movie & TV Awards this Sunday. And if we were a celebrity nominee, presenter or performer, we would be even more excited to receive this year's gift bag. The luxurious swag bag, curated by Backstage Creations, features some pretty rad items like a trip to Greece, self-massagers, stylish swimwear and beauty must-haves.But, you don't have to be a celeb in order to get your hands on the many innovative products included in this year's gift bag.
To help you live like a celeb, we've rounded up 10 items from the gift bag that you can shop right now.
Kulani Kinis
Treat yourself to on these adorable Australian-designed bikinis! Kulani Kinis offers cute prints and ultimate comfort.
Tescom Collagen Platinum Nano-Sized Mist 1500-Watt Hair dryer
If you want red carpet hair, try out the #1 professional hair dryer brand in Japan! Tescom's hair dryer includes a cartridge filled with collagen to create a nano-mist to promote healthy hair growth and protect hair and scalp.
Avaton Luxury Hotel & Villas - Relais & Chateaux
Vacation like your fave celebs at the Avaton Luxury Hotel & Villas, a stylish and contemporary beachfront resort in Halkidiki, Greece.
Thera Cane Massager
If your back is always sore, get yourself a Thera Cane! The self-massager will provide relief from painful, knotted and spasmed muscles.
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush
Available in four bold hues, this powerful electric toothbrush will not only help you keep your teeth clean, but this brush will look chic on your bathroom counter.
Halarosis All Natural Soy Candles
Made with soy vegan wax, Halarosis' candles will fill your room with the most delicious scents like Vanilla Bean Cupcake, Plumeria Tropics, and Oakmoss and Driftwood.
Maelys Cosmetics B-Flat Belly Firming Cream
With summer around the corner MAËLYS belly firming cream is a must! It helps smooth and fade stretch marks, promotes cellulite reduction and helps in tightening and firming the belly.
L.L. Bean Hunter's Tote Bag
Everyone needs an all-purpose bag like this one! With a tough 1,200-denier polyester shell and thermoplastic interior coating, your must-haves will stay dry and safe in this versatile tote.
Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub
If you haven't tried Frank Body, you need to! The Australian skincare brand is known for their coffee-based, clean and cruelty-free skincare for the face, hair and body. We love using the original coffee scrub, and have a feeling the celebs getting this gift bag will too!
Raiwasa Private Resort
Celebs will receive two nights for four adults at the award-winning Raiwasa private resort in Taveuni Fiji, with a dedicated staff of 12. And if you're saying, "can I go?" like us, you can book a stay at Raiwasa through TripAdvisor.