Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Sydney Zaruba Teases Aftermath of Boat Crash

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

The drama is just getting started.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, deckhand Sydney Zaruba teased the aftermath of the boat crash that occurred in the May 10 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. As E! News readers well know, the latest episode of the Bravo hit featured the mega-yacht Parsifal III making contact with a docking wall twice.

"Let's just say, when a super yacht hits a dock it's never a good thing," she teased. "The first damage was going to be expensive, the second damage is gonna be exponentially times that."

While Sydney stayed relatively tight lipped on the situation following the crash, she did note that this was something "you never want…to happen." Although, the deckhand did reveal that docking drama isn't uncommon in the industry.

"There's three types of captains, I like to say," she explained. "There's captains who have hit the dock, captains who have yet to hit the dock and captains who have lied about hitting the dock."