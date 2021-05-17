MTV AwardsMiss UniverseKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Sydney Zaruba Teases Aftermath of Boat Crash

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Sydney Zaruba discussed the docking drama that sent the crew into action. See what she had to say.

By Alyssa Ray May 17, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVTravelReality TVExclusivesBravoCelebritiesBelow DeckNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

The drama is just getting started.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, deckhand Sydney Zaruba teased the aftermath of the boat crash that occurred in the May 10 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. As E! News readers well know, the latest episode of the Bravo hit featured the mega-yacht Parsifal III making contact with a docking wall twice.

"Let's just say, when a super yacht hits a dock it's never a good thing," she teased. "The first damage was going to be expensive, the second damage is gonna be exponentially times that."

While Sydney stayed relatively tight lipped on the situation following the crash, she did note that this was something "you never want…to happen." Although, the deckhand did reveal that docking drama isn't uncommon in the industry.

"There's three types of captains, I like to say," she explained. "There's captains who have hit the dock, captains who have yet to hit the dock and captains who have lied about hitting the dock."

photos
Craziest Guests on Below Deck

For those who missed last week's episode, Parsifal III first incurred some damage after strong winds caused it to scrape against the dock. Later on, at a different dock, a malfunction with the ship caused it to fully collide with the docking wall.

Still, Sydney called the incident "another day on the boat," before adding, "If you're in the industry long enough, you're gonna see it."

Bravo

Although the episode's second crash appeared to be pretty disastrous, Sydney was still "really proud" with how the crew handled the first incident. Fans of the show will recall that, during the initial collision, it was Sydney who spotted that the ship was heading "really far to starboard."

"In the moment, it's a bit like, heart-stopping," she recalled. "As a sailor, I knew the anchor was dragging, and you sense something's wrong before you actually know something's wrong."

However, Sydney made it clear that the handling of the first incident required a team effort, shouting out Captain Glenn Shephard, Gary King, Colin Macrae and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

Trending Stories

1

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Crowned Miss Universe 2021

2

Russell Crowe's Sons Are All Grown Up in Rare Photo With Mom Danielle

3

See Photos From Kobe Bryant’s Family's Visit to Hall of Fame Ceremony

photos
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2: Meet the Cast

"For a worst-case scenario situation, it went down the best way possible I think," she concluded. "On our side, we did the best anybody could've asked us to do."

As for how they handled the second collision? You're gonna have to watch tonight's episode to find out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Don't forget, you can stream your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Crowned Miss Universe 2021

2

Russell Crowe's Sons Are All Grown Up in Rare Photo With Mom Danielle

3

See Photos From Kobe Bryant’s Family's Visit to Hall of Fame Ceremony

4

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Are Twinning in Dior Outfits

5

Miss Universe 2021 Contestants Dazzle in Swimsuits and Evening Gowns

Latest News

iCarly Condemns Racism After Laci Mosely Receives Hateful Posts

See the Mad Men Stars, Then and Now

5 Things Ronen Rubinstein Can't Live Without

Meet the Celeb Judges & Host of E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands

Lamar Odom Shares Update on Sobriety 5 Years After Near-Fatal Overdose

BravoCon Is Returning in 2021! All the Details

Dominic West's Wife Reflects on "Ups and Downs" After Lily James Drama