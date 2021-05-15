Lily James Rocks Pamela Anderson's Iconic Baywatch Suit in New Sneak Peek at Hulu Series

Lily James may be a Brit, but these new pics of her on the set of Pam & Tommy prove she's a Cali girl at heart.

Photographers captured pictures of the Downton Abbey actress in Pamela Anderson's iconic Baywatch swimsuit while filming the upcoming Hulu series. In the photos, Lily sports the signature red one-piece as she poses on the beach with her platinum blonde hair waving in the wind

At one point, the actress was seen dramatically jogging across the sand and towards the frigid waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Though it's been over 20 years since Pamela and David Hasselhoff were guarding the beaches of Malibu, Lily's appearance transported fans back to the days when Baywatch was one of the most-watched shows of the '90s.

As one fan account put it, "Lily James understood the assignment," while another remarked the similarity between the stars is "getting scary at this point."

Since the first images of the series were released, fans and critics alike have praised the actress and her co-stars' dedication to their roles.