How Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Is Preparing For Life as a Superhero and Role Model

Peter Parker's Uncle Ben said it best: With great power comes great responsibility.

It's true for superheroes and for the people who play them, and it's a quote that Simu Liu has really taken to heart. The 32-year-old star, best known for the Canadian comedy Kim's Convenience, is about to join the MCU as the lead in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but he's not waiting for his movie to come out to start using his powers for good.

Not only is he being vocal about combatting anti-Asian racism, but he's also on a mission to provide up to a million meals to children facing hunger across California by partnering with the California Milk Processor Board (creators of "got milk?") and No Kid Hungry.

"I think when you talk about superheroes and you think about who superheroes have the biggest effect on, it's man-children like me, but real children are the ones who I think really love superhero movies and buy into the ethos and the values," he tells E! News. "Helping children has been one of the things that I'm most looking forward to as I step into this platform and all of the privileges that come with it."

And if Simu's got to crack a few eggs with his biceps to help those children, so be it.