Kyra Sedgwick Confirms Call Your Mother's Cancelation in Heartfelt Note to Fans

On Friday, May 14, Kyra Sedgwick took to social media to break the news about Call Your Mother's fate. See what she had to say.

Breaking tough news.

On Friday, May 14, Kyra Sedgwick took to Twitter to confirm the fate of her ABC sitcom, titled Call Your Mother. In a heartfelt note to fans, the actress announced that the sitcom had been canceled at the network.

"Before it goes out there in the world, I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of ‘Call Your Mother,'" she wrote. "You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts!"

Call Your Mother follows empty nest mother Jean (Sedgwick), who relocates from Iowa to Los Angeles to be closer to her kids. Yet, as you can expect, her adult children, played by Joey Bragg and Rachel Sennott, are less than thrilled.

While this cancelation isn't necessarily surprising, as Call Your Mother received average reviews, fans of the show are voicing their sadness over the news. Case in point: One Twitter user responded to Sedgwick's announcement, "Wait...what? As in the end forever?"

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

To which the sitcom star noted, "I'm afraid so- glad you enjoyed! we had so much fun."

This announcement came the same day as ABC's renewals of Black-ish, which will be ending after season eight, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, The Conners, The Goldbergs and Home Economics.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

You can find out which of your favorite shows have been renewed or canceled by scrolling through the images below.

ABC/Richard Cartwright
Renewed and Ending: Black-ish (ABC)

ABC has renewed Black-ish for an eighth and final season, which creator Kenya Barris says will allow the Johnsons to "close this chapter out...the right way." 

ABC
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

ABC confirmed that The Conners will return for a fourth season.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

This ensemble drama will return for a fourth season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: The Goldbergs (ABC)

Break out your festive sweaters because The Goldbergs will be back for season nine.

ABC
Renewed: Home Economics (ABC)

After a successful first season, ABC renewed Home Economics for season two.

ABC
Renewed: The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie will be back with new episodes as it's been renewed for a fourth season.

NBC
Renewed: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Fans can expect more of Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) as Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for a second season on NBC.

ABC
Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

The singing competition was renewed for a 20th season (its fifth on ABC) in May 2021.

NBC
Ending: This Is Us (NBC)

NBC announced that This Is Us will come to an end with an "uninterrupted" season six, airing midseason 2022. 

Fox
Canceled: Prodigal Son (Fox)

Fox has said goodbye to Prodigal Son after two seasons.

ABC
Renewed: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

After months of making us worry, ABC has renewed Grey's Anatomy for a season 18. 

ABC
Renewed: Station 19 (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 will return for a fifth season on ABC. 

Fox
Renewed: Call Me Kat

Fox has renewed Mayim Bialik's cat cafe comedy for a second season.

Casey Durkin/NBC
Renewed: Kenan (NBC)

Kenan will return for a second season on NBC.

NBC
Renewed: Young Rock (NBC)

NBC has opted to smell what the Rock is cooking for a second season, premiering in 2022.

NBC
Canceled: A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

A Little Late With Lilly Singh is ending after two season on NBC. The final new episode will air on Thursday, June 3.

Netflix
Canceled: The Irregulars (Netflix)

One and done. Netflix canceled The Irregulars after only one season in May 2021.

ABC
Renewed: Big Sky (ABC)

ABC's drama thriller Big Sky will return for season two.

Netflix
Renewed: Ginny & Georgia (Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia will return for a second season on Netflix.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

NCIS will return to CBS for a 19th season, with star Mark Harmon in tow. 

CBS
Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

CBS has officially ordered a 12th season of family cop show Blue Bloods

CBS
Renewed: Magnum P.I. (CBS)

CBS is welcoming a season four for its Magnum P.I. reboot. 

CBS
Renewed: S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. will officially be returning for a fifth season on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: Bull (CBS)

CBS has officially renewed Bull for a sixth season. 

Netflix
Renewed: Bridgerton (Netflix)

All the ton's aflutter due to the fact that Bridgerton will be back on Netflix for not just a season two, but a season three and a season four as well. 

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Renewed: Project Runway (Bravo)

Project Runway will return for season 19, with Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth and Brandon Maxwell all returning. Host Karlie Kloss will make guest appearances as the show goes into production in New York this spring.

Fox
Renewed: Duncanville (Fox)

Fox has renewed the animated comedy Duncanville for a third season.

Fox
Canceled: Bless the Harts

After two seasons, animated comedy Bless the Harts will not be returning to Fox.

CBS
Renewed: Young Sheldon (CBS)

On Tuesday, March 30, CBS renewed Young Sheldon for three more seasons. This means the Iain Armitage-led series will run at least until 2024.

Starz
Canceled: American Gods (Starz)

On Monday, March 29, Starz confirmed that season three of American Gods, which ended on March 21, would be its last.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

For more TV news, click here.

