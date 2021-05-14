Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wax Figures Were Just Moved Away From the Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves moving into a new home—both literally and figuratively speaking.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wax figures have evidently mirrored their real-life counterparts, including the couple's decision step down as working members of the British royal family for a fresh start in California.
The statues were moved away from their previous home where they stood side-by-side with the Queen and other members of the Royal family.
In a statement from Madame Tussauds London, per CNN, the establishment explained that Meghan and Harry's new location within their London venue is a symbol of their "decision to swap Frogmore for Hollywood" and "progressive new role within the Royal institution."
As the pair explained in the much-talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, they made the decision to step back as senior members after facing extensive criticism from the British press and amid issues within the palace, according to Meghan.
"Ever watchful of the celebrity landscape we've also moved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's figures to join their Hollywood friends," Madame Tussauds London's general manager, Tim Waters, said in a statement to CNN. "Reflecting their new status on the world stage as A-list favorites."
Steve Davies, the attraction's former general manager also added, "As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them."
The attraction, which will reopen to the public on Monday, May 17, will now see the couple standing amongst the Hollywood elite. They will be posing by other famous celebs and some real-life friends such as George Clooney and Victoria Beckham alongside husband David Beckham.
Now the Royal display on hand includes Queen Elizabeth II alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, in addition to Prince William and Kate Middleton, and also, Prince Charles alongside Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.