Let's Take A Moment To Appreciate Evan Peters

Our favorite snarky bad boy just can't stop getting killed onscreen, but he will forever live on in our hearts. Relive Evan Peters' best roles in our ode to the rising star!

By Samantha Bergeson May 17, 2021 4:00 PMTags
American Horror Story, Evan Peters, WandaVision

Warning: This article features spoilers for episode five of Mare of Easttown.

In case you missed it, Evan Peters is our latest internet obsession. 

You may know our crush as sarcastic Pietro Maximoff in WandaVision, snarky Quicksilver in X-Men, the staple hottie who may or may not be insane on American Horror Story, or most recently, as the sexy slain Detective Zabel in Mare of Easttown. But let's put it this way: If you're watching TV, or movies, or paying attention to pop culture at all, Peters deserves more love. Who else can ask out Kate Winslet without blinking—or breaking his spot-on Pennsylvanian accent? 

He used to knit, gets nervous on first dates and even accidentally flashed Jessica Lange on set. Oh, to be his slipped "cock sock" during that sex scene.

On top of all that, Peters is as down to earth as possible when it comes to his offscreen love life. His dream girl would be understanding enough that if he "says the wrong thing or do something stupid or fumble or spill shit on my shirt, she's OK with it," Peters described to Cosmopolitan. "She's cool with that and will give me another chance to say the right thing, and get past my nerves and insecurity...I need a couple more chances than just the first one."

Peters, we would give you all the chances and more.

After almost being Mr. Emma Roberts (twice), Peters became Halsey's "darling" during a whirlwind romance. The inseparable couple were the It duo of the moment with their red carpet debut being seen 'round the gram. With both his exes having since moved on, we're available for any "swimmingly" cute Valentine's Days, just saying. Even Lindsay Lohan included Peters on her infamous little black book list, along with Hollywood's fellow hottest men. We get you, girl.

Sarah Shatz/HBO

But back to acting! Aside from his understated good looks, Peters' onscreen talent just can't be ignored, from captivating audiences in his heartfelt WandaVision performance to making us tear up a bit after dying * in Mare. Next, Peters is slated to take on a more sinister role with longtime collaborator and executive producer Ryan Murphy later this year in Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Peters will play the titular serial killer, and we just know he'll shine per usual. Can we get some Emmy nods up in here already? 

In honor of Peters' latest untimely onscreen death, let's relive some of his best roles so far. Peters is only getting started! 

Sarah Shatz/HBO
Mare of Easttown

Yes, Kate Winslet is amazing in everything she does—so it really takes a true talent like Evan Peters to almost outshine an Academy Award winner. We're still shook by Detective Colin Zabel (Peters) untimely death (and it was right after he asked Winslet's Mare out on a date!) but just add it to the many twists and turns of the shocking HBO series. We stan Zabel, dead or alive.

Marvel Studios
WandaVision

Pietro's back! Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was wowed to see her twin Pietro Maximoff (Peters) appear in her dream world. Yet her brother wasn't what he seemed—in reality, Pietro's reincarnation was just neighbor Ralph Bohner under mind control—but their sweet reunion was more emotional thanks to Peters' dedicated performance. Multiverse Marvel fans may have been disappointed his casting wasn't an Easter egg for X-Men's Quicksilver (also Pietro, it's OK if you're confused too) but we certainly want him back if there's ever a WandaVision second season. And no, this is not the first time Peters has played a dead man come back to life...

20th Century Fox/Marvel Entertainment/Dune Entertainment/Bad Hat Harry/Marv Films/Kobal/Shutterstock
X-Men

Speaking of X-Men, he began playing the fast-talking (and moving) Quicksilver in 2014. His ironic quips and deadpan delivery only reminded fans that Peters is secretly at heart a comedian—but he really can do it all, even at the speed of light. 

Robert Zuckerman/FX
American Horror Story

OK truth be told, we did think Tate Langdon was hot. Not because he was a murderer (come on, we're not that twisted over here) but because Peters' performance was just that emotionally gripping. Ever since the first American Horror Story season in 2011, Peters just kept getting better and better...both as an actor and yes, as a hottie. 

FX
...For A Whole Spooky Decade

He even makes frat boy chic look cute! The AHS crossover was no match for the undead Kyle Spencer.  

FX Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
Pose

The actor reunited with AHS producer Ryan Murphy for FX series Poseset in the '80s New York City ballroom vogue-ing scene. While Peters couldn't relate to his real estate character Stan, he had us swooning again during an interview with GQ during which he called the role "heartbreaking." He went on to call the series "a massive learning experience" working with the transgender community. "They're an incredible strong community, and they've had to deal with way bigger problems than anything I've ever had to deal with," Peters continued. "It just makes me humbled." 

Kobal/Shutterstock
American Animals

Based on a real rare book heist, American Animals was a critically-acclaimed film, even if a quiet one. Peters of course steals more than just library books in his role. We're talking about our hearts, people! No wonder he's been linked to more than one past co-star...

NBC
The Office

It was just one episode but his presence in iconic series The Office is still worth a shoutout. Peters effortlessly fit in with Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) and crew as Michael's nitwit nephew who got a job through (what else?) nepotism. Just count Peters among the many other Office celeb cameos! Maybe he'll even pop up on a possible reunion

Marv Films/Kobal/Shutterstock
Kick-Ass

He was the appropriately-named Ass Kicker in Kick-Ass 2 after being a supportive sidekick in the first film. Fun fact: He also shared the role of Pietro aka Quicksilver *checking our Marvel history notes* with co-star Aaron Johnson. Multiverses, man. 

Warner Bros. Television
One Tree Hill

While probably not the most important character on One Tree Hilllet's face it, definitely not—Jack still marked a pivotal turning point in the show's sixth season. With foster parents, gun standoffs and a best friend-turned-love interest storyline with Sam (Ashley Walker), Peters' one-season stint certainly was packed with drama.

Dale Robinette/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock
Sleepover

Finally, any excuse to mention the insanely undervalued 2004 teen film Sleepover. This was his second film appearance in the same year he made his screen debut, and Peters played an annoying teen nerd perfectly. Look up his dance number and you definitely won't be sorry. 

