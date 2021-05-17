Why Leah McSweeney Is Worried About Luann de Lesseps' Sobriety on RHONY

Rosé all day? Not for these RHONY stars.
In an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's (May 18) new The Real Housewives of New York City, the two sober Housewives Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney get candid about life without alcohol. However, Leah thinks Luann may be on a slippery slope with her sobriety.
While at a bar with co-stars Eboni K. Williams, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer, Leah asks Luann is she's OK. The former Countess keeps it real: "I have a strong urge, which I haven't had in weeks," Luann confides in Leah before downing what seems to be a glass of wine.
The Married to the Mob founder gasps before Luann assures her it's her "fake rosé."
"Still, are you pushing yourself a little too much to be...?" Leah questions.
"I just needed to take a break," Luann responds.
Yet Leah believes the faux-sé may be a crutch for Luann. "You're not going to like me saying this, but I feel like this might be hurting you," Leah starts. Luann quickly counters by pointing out that Leah is having a mocktail.
"I know, but bringing the bottle of rosé and then drinking out of the wine glass...I'm just saying," Leah continues. "Just hear me out: Is it keeping you attached somehow?"
"I could say the same thing about that," Luann jabs at Leah's seltzer water with grapefruit juice.
"It's not the same at all," Leah reacts. "It's just a drink, a regular drink. Obviously this isn't making you calm."
Even though Luann wants to "feel like part" of the bar scene, Leah has much more experience dealing with long-term sobriety than Luann has.
"I'm trying to tell Luann in a respectful way that having a glass of faux-sé in your hands at all times, she's actually closer to a drink of rosé than she thinks," Leah says in a confessional. "Part of getting sober is getting used to not having that. But she doesn't want to hear me. I think she really does miss drinking and she's just not there yet."
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge RHONY any time on Peacock.
