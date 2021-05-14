Go Inside Big Sean's Jaw-Dropping Beverly Hills Mansion Featuring His Own Nightclub

Watch : Big Sean Skypes With Biggest Fan at iHeartRadio Awards

"I should take you guys to the club" is not a typical phrase you would usually hear a homeowner say during a tour of their house—but for rapper Big Sean—it literally comes with the territory.



The "Play No Games" rapper treated Architectural Digest to a tour of his impressive home, courtesy of the magazine's Open Door YouTube series. The musician gave fans a glimpse of his spacious seven-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion, which, get this—includes his very own nightclub.



Big Sean purchased the home from the previous owner, lead guitarist Slash from rock band Guns N' Roses, in 2017, and decided to keep some of the quirky touches to his liking—which included the already-constructed party space. "I didn't really change the design of it," the 33-year-old songwriter shared. "It was kinda always like this."



And if you're wondering—not to worry, the club does include a stripper pole (he noted that its completely sanitized) and a disco ball. So, when Big Sean rapped that he was going to party like it's his last, he meant it.