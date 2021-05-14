Here's What Selma Blair Did With Her Sarah Michelle Gellar Cardboard Cut-Out

Watch : "Cruel Intentions" Was Surprisingly Sweet Behind the Scenes

More than 20 years after the release of the 1999 cult hit Cruel Intentions—the prep school adaptation of the salacious 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, Dangerous Liaisons—star Selma Blair has recreated one of the film's most iconic moments, with a little help from her friend and co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar. Well, a cardboard cut out of Sarah, that is.

In a series of photos, the Legally Blonde actress is seen leaving an estate sale with her boyfriend, producer Ron Carlson—and holding a life-sized cardboard image of Sarah. In the pic, Selma gives "Sarah" a smooch, one that's far more tame than the women engaged in during their time on the Cruel Intentions set. "Sometimes you have to stop and kiss the girl you love," Selma captioned one shot on Instagram, later writing, "When your BFF is away working, this seems the only option."

For the uninitiated, Cruel Intentions stars Sarah as Kathryn, the Queen Bee of the Upper East Side (hmm, sound familiar?) who loves to scheme with her step-brother/occasional lover Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe). One plan involves corrupting Selma's character Cecile, who the object of Kathryn's affections has his eye on. Kathryn decides to introduce Cecile to the world of sex, in hopes that Cecile's reputation will eventually be tarnished in her crush's mind...and that starts with teaching Cecile how to kiss in Central Park.

"This time I'm gonna stick my tongue in your mouth," Kathryn says very pragmatically before sticking her tongue in Cecile's mouth, "and when I do that I want you to massage my tongue with yours, and that's what first base is."