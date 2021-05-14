Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Is the "Freshest Kid" Ever in Stylish New Photos

Watch : Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Kanye West on Easter

Fresh Prince of Calabasas!

Kim Kardashian couldn't help but share an adorable photo of five-year-old son Saint West in a stylish outfit on Friday, May 14. Even we're having 'fit envy!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians tot donned camo pants, slides and a bandana printed jacket expertly layered over a white tee with a vintage motorbike racing snapshot. To cap it all off, Saint also sported a New York Yankees baseball hat, worn backwards.

"Freshest Kid alert," Kim captioned on Instagram with a siren emoji.

The mother-son duo recently had a mini photoshoot in their home on May 7, with Saint and Kim posing together before Saint gave his mama a kiss on the cheek. Saint wore a more loungewear outfit with cut-off sweat shorts and a beige jersey top, but it's clear Saint takes after both his parents with his passion for fashion!

Kim even called Saint "one of my life's soul mates" in December 2020 for his fifth birthday.