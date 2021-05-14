Law & Order: Organized Crime Reveals Kathy's Killer & It Isn't Who You'd Expect

Watch : Christopher Meloni Admits the Truth About His Butt

Call a bus…because we can't handle this Law & Order: Organized Crime reveal.

On the Thursday, May 13 episode of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spinoff, the culprit responsible for the death of Detective Elliot Stabler's wife was exposed. For those who may've missed it, Stabler's involvement with the elite organized crime task force came about after his wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies) died in a car bombing.

Since the start of the series, it was assumed that the bomber, Sacha Lenski, was hired by versatile crime boss Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) with Stabler (Christopher Meloni) being the intended target. However, as we learned in the April 22 episode, the hit was actually meant for Kathy. Organized Crime followed up that bombshell with another shocking twist: Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor) ordered the hit on Kathy.

This news came about after the task force found new evidence that connected Wheatley's bodyguard/fixer-turned-informant Bekher (Ibrahim Renno) to the bomb that took Kathy's life. Yet, during a meeting with Stabler and Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), Bekher said Wheatley "didn't give the order."