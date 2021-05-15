Save 50% On Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Line at Kohl's This Weekend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
So many of us have been trying to "Keep Up With" Kendall and Kylie Jenner's style, but, unfortunately, most of us don't have that Kardashian/Jenner shopping budget. However, the sisters have designed a line of clothes and accessories for Kohl's that are very budget-friendly.
Not only that, but the styles are actually on sale for 40% off right now. It gets even better though. You can save an additional 15% on sale prices when you use the promo code GOSAVE15 at checkout, amounting to a 50% discount on the original prices. A sale on a sale? Who doesn't love that?
Check out some of our favorite Kendall & Kylie items below.
Kendall & Kylie Short Sleeve Ruffled Cardigan
This ruffled cardigan exudes those 90s vibes that are back in style again. It's available in black and white.
Kendall & Kylie Utility Cropped Paperbag Shorts
These paper bag shorts manage to be both relaxed and refined at the same time. They are made from a light-weight linen material and come in black as well.
Kendall & Kylie Utility Cropped Bubble Top
This bubble-sleeve top pairs perfectly with the paper bag shorts.
Kendall & Kylie Boyfriend Tee
Get this boyfriend-style t-shirt in pink, white, and navy tie dye.
Kendall & Kylie Bike Shorts
There's no better fitness motivation than some cute apparel. These Kendall & Kylie bike shorts are available in orange tie-dye, a black and white bleach style, pink and black. If you love a coordinated set, add the matching one-shoulder tank to your cart too.
Low Back One-Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit has built-in UV sun protection and soft cups to provide support while you swim. There are six cute colors to choose from.
Kendall & Kylie Lounge Shorts
Pair the Kendall & Kylie lounge shorts with the matching shirt. Or mix things up with another top that you adore. You'll look comfortable, casual and chic no matter what.
Kendall & Kylie Women's Smart Watch with Blush/Black Logo Straps
Smart watches are usually super expensive, but you get a lot for your buck with this one. Its features include sleep tracking, music controls, camera remote, heart rate monitor, GPS, calorie tracker, social media notifications and more. It's compatible with the iTouch Wearables App, iOS and Android devices.
Kendall & Kylie Plunge Bikini Top & Bottom Set
$40 for a bikini top and a matching bottom is a can't-miss deal. The plunging v-neck suit even has built-in sun protection. There are seven striking colors to choose from.
Kendall & Kylie Mockneck One-Piece Swimsuit
You'll epitomize high-fashion vibes with this mockneck swimsuit. It's available in five different colors.
Kendall & Kylie Cropped Ribbed Layered Tank Top
This cropped rib tank top is a must-have in every woman's wardrobe. Layer it with your favorite pieces or wear the shirt on its own. The tank is available in black, white, grey and a printed design.
