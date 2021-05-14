Halle Berry Has the Sweetest Response to Nicki Minaj Fan Trying to Get Noticed By the Rapper

Watch : Nicki Minaj Shares First Full Photos of Her Son

Beam me up, Halle.



When it comes to getting noticed by rapper Nicki Minaj, some fans are currently wishing they were as lucky as Halle Berry, who got a special shoutout from the rapper during her Instagram Live video on Friday, May 14.



The actress appeared in the comment section of the "Itty Bitty Piggy" rapper's Live by simply writing the open-eyes emoji—which quickly got Nicki's attention. And although the actress was happy to be on the receiving end of that acknowledgment, she was also sweet enough to try to include the rapper's fans.



One fan took to Twitter, writing, "me watching nicki say hi to halle berry but not me when I'm also in the comments." The Monster's Ball actress then retweeted the fan's tweet along with the cutest message, writing, "Hi, don't feel left out sis." The Academy Award winner even included a heart emoji to share the love.