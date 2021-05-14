Why Samira Wiley and Wife Lauren Morelli Named Their Baby Girl George

Watch : Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Welcome First Baby

Samira Wiley is a proud new mom.

The Handmaid's Tale star and wife Lauren Morelli welcomed their first child, a daughter named George Elizabeth, in April. "Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George," Wiley wrote in a May 10 Instagram post in honor of the Orange Is the New Black screenwriter. "Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for."

Days after announcing her daughter's arrival, Wiley appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and responded to people who she said are "very confused" by the newborn's moniker.

"We gotta teach the new generation about this because I really wish that I had some really in-depth story to tell people about George, 'cause I know that's what people want, you gotta give the people what they want," Wiley told host Jimmy Kimmel. "But I just really like the name, I just think it's really cute."