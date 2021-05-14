Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Samira Wiley and Wife Lauren Morelli Named Their Baby Girl George

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley said some people were "confused" about her baby girl's name. Scroll on for her response.

By Jess Cohen May 14, 2021 2:09 PMTags
BabiesCouplesCelebritiesThe Handmaid's Tale
Watch: Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Welcome First Baby

Samira Wiley is a proud new mom.

The Handmaid's Tale star and wife Lauren Morelli welcomed their first child, a daughter named George Elizabeth, in April. "Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George," Wiley wrote in a May 10 Instagram post in honor of the Orange Is the New Black screenwriter. "Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for."

Days after announcing her daughter's arrival, Wiley appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and responded to people who she said are "very confused" by the newborn's moniker.

"We gotta teach the new generation about this because I really wish that I had some really in-depth story to tell people about George, 'cause I know that's what people want, you gotta give the people what they want," Wiley told host Jimmy Kimmel. "But I just really like the name, I just think it's really cute."

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

"I mean, I tried to do some research," she continued. "I found out in the 1800s it was a girls name, but people don't believe me when I say that."

And, as Wiley went on to point out, in the popular Nancy Drew books the character's female best friend is also named George. 

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Trending Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Oprah Winfrey Says This Interview "Mistake" Still Makes Her "Cringe"

3

Why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Reconsidering Surrogacy

Despite any name confusion, Wiley and Morelli are loving this time with their baby girl. As Morelli wrote on Instagram, "We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired."

As fans may recall, Wiley and Morelli tied the knot in 2017, about three years after they first started dating.

Take a look at the video above to find out how Wiley almost revealed their "secret" baby news a few months early!

Trending Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Oprah Winfrey Says This Interview "Mistake" Still Makes Her "Cringe"

3

See Nicki Minaj and Drake Get Real About Each Other in Candid Reunion

4
Exclusive

The Secrets Behind Halston's Iconic 1970s Style

5

See Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr & More Troll Orlando Bloom's Poncho Photo

Latest News

Why Samira Wiley and Wife Lauren Morelli Named Their Baby Girl George

What Mindy Kaling Learned From Her “Secret” Pandemic Pregnancy

A Full Lip-Locking History of MTV Movie & TV Awards Best Kiss Winners

Exclusive

Shahs of Sunset's MJ Javid Shares Baby Shams' New Milestones

See Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr & More Troll Orlando Bloom's Poncho Photo

Alex Rodriguez Has Empty Seats at Dinner Table After J.Lo Split

Sway Bhatia Shares What's in Her Bag