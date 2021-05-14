Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry Troll Orlando Bloom Over Poncho Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow, Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry may not be here for Orlando Bloom’s latest fashion choices. Read on to find out how the trio trolled the star on Instagram.

By Kisha Forde May 14, 2021 12:25 PMTags
Orlando BloomGwyneth PaltrowKaty PerryCelebritiesMiranda KerrInstagram
Orlando Bloom recently showed fans why he makes such a good ponch-bro.
 
In a recent Instagram post, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor struck a few poses while outdoors as he donned a brown poncho with multi-colored detail. Fans in the comment section praised the 44-year-old star for being so "fashion forward"—although, there was one person that joked she may have felt differently—actress and long-considered fashionista Gwyneth Paltrow.
 
Gwyneth, whose top comment has received numerous replies, wrote, "What are we going for here, just to be clear?" To which Orlando replied to her comment, "@gwynethpaltrow just lightening the mood lol." And the hilarious trolling of Orlando didn't just stop there. Miranda Kerr—who shares 10-year-old son Flynn with her ex—couldn't help but LOL at Gwyneth's comment, replying with a laughing emoji.
 
And of course, this round of banter would absolutely not be complete without fiancée Katy Perry joining in with a humorous request.

The American Idol judge commented separately, writing, "baby can you please take the dogs out to pee I'm stuck on a call."

This won't be the first time Katy has jokingly asked a favor of her fiancé within the social media realm.
 
For Mother's Day on May 9, the actor, who shares 8-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with Katy, took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her—and it's safe to say she wasn't too impressed.
 

"Got myself a real catch [fish and heart emojis]," he wrote about Katy. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day."
 
Instead of the typical I-love-you or heart emojis, the "Never Worn White" singer instead comically replied, "baby pls can you bring me a bengal spice tea." 

What's true love or friendship without a bit of unconditional trolling?
 

