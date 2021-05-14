Watch Nicki Minaj and Drake Get Real About Each Other During Candid Reunion

Watch : Nicki Minaj Shares First Full Photos of Her Son

Nicki Minaj and Drake are partying like it's 2009.

On Friday, May 14, Nicki's 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty was made available on streaming platforms for the first time ever. The re-release included a few new tracks, including "Seeing Green" featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.

In honor of the momentous occasion, Drake popped up on her Instagram Live right as the mixtape dropped, and the two got real while taking time to share what they each meant to each other.

After Nicki explained that Drake had reached out to get her to rap on "Seeing Green," the 34-year-old "Hotline Bling" performer responded, "It didn't feel right with you not being on it—that's really the best way I could put it. You know I had some real heart-to-hearts with you lately just about, that it's your world, nobody does this s--t better than you."

Drake acknowledged that the 38-year-old "Starships" rapper has recently had different "priorities," given that she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed a son in September. But he pointed out, "We really miss your presence and just the bars. We miss the excitement that you bring."