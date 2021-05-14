Robert De Niro Injured on Set of Leonardo DiCaprio Film Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert De Niro is recovering after suffering an injury on the set of the Leonardo DiCaprio movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

A rep for The Irishman actor tells E! News De Niro suffered "a mild leg injury" while filming the Apple+ thriller. No further details were offered about his current status.

Production for the Martin Scorsese film began in late April, with the cast relocating to Osage County in Oklahoma for the Western. According to IndieWire, Scorsese released a statement announcing the April 19th start date, sharing, "To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people."

Screenwriter Eric Roth based the screenplay on author David Grann's book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, which detailed the Osage peoples' battle for land rights after oil was found. There were a string of murders, later named the Reign of Terror, during the power struggle, causing the FBI to intervene.