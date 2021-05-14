Here's What Happened to Allison Janney's Bonnie in the Mom Series Finale

It's the last call for Mom, but not before a final health scare, not to mention a heartwarming event to bring everyone—well, mostly everyone—together.

The CBS comedy aired its series finale on Thursday, May 13 to bring to an end its eighth and final season. During the episode, Bonnie (Allison Janney) and her pals gathered for the wedding between pregnant Jill (Jaime Pressly) and Andy (Will Sasso).

Bonnie had other things on her mind just before the ceremony, as her husband, Adam (William Fichtner), was diagnosed with lung cancer. Luckily, the hospital staff seemed confident about his chances, given that it was detected early.

Christy (Anna Faris), who was written off the show after season seven, did not make an appearance in the finale. However, when Shannon (Melanie Lynskey), a new member of the Alcoholics Anonymous group, was getting to know the women, Bonnie gave a brief update about her daughter.

"We're both sober, and we love each other," Bonnie explained. "She moved, but my point is my point."

The episode ends with the friends—including Tammy (Kristen Johnston), Wendy (Beth Hall) and Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy)—gathering for a meeting right after the nuptials.