Listen to Jennifer Lawrence Share the “Breaking F--king News” of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reunion

Just because you are a celebrity, doesn't mean you can't get excited about breaking celebrity news!
Such is the case for Jennifer Lawrence, an Oscar winner and ultimate celebrity gossip enthusiast. The Hunger Games alum appeared with her pal Heather McMahan on Jackie Schimmel's podcast The Bitch Bible this week, when conversation turned to the romantic reunion between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
"Breaking f--king news," J.Law began. "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They're in Montana. They are on vacation with each other right now."
The conversation soon turned to talk of the color of J.Lo's engagement ring from Ben, who popped the question in 2002. As fans will recall, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer sported the $1.2 million dollar pink sparkler until 2004, when the couple split up.
It's not just the Silver Linings Playbook star who is surprised by this recent development between Lopez and Affleck, who were spotted vacationing together in Montana after leaving the star-studded Vax Live concert, which they both attended, earlier this month.
Lopez's former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, who Lopez split from in April after more than four years together, was shocked by this reunion, according to a source who spoke to E! News.
"A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," the insider revealed. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."
This isn't the first time Lawrence has expressed a fascination with the celebrity rumor mill. In 2018, she famously questioned the friendship between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift after the two had not been seen hanging out in some time.
"I'd like to know what's going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that's the honest to God truth," she said in an interview with The New York Times. "Is nobody else curious? It's keeping me up at night. What happened?"
Listen to Lawrence's take on the Bennifer drama on The Bitch Bible.