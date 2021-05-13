Jennifer Garner Celebrates "Exciting" Mask-Free Guidelines During School Visit With Dr. Jill Biden

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

After ex-husband Ben Affleck went on a news-making Montana getaway, Jennifer Garner is taking a little trip of her own.

The Yes Day actress joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on a trip to West Virginia on Thursday, May 13, to celebrate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidelines that allow fully-vaccinated Americans to go mask-free indoors or outdoors and without social distancing.

Both mask-less, she and Biden spoke at Capital High School in her home state to encourage teens to get their COVID-19 shots. On Wednesday, May 12, the CDC announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe for kids aged 12 to 15.

"We are thrilled to just be getting back to normal. It's so exciting," Garner said at the podium. "I kind of can't believe I'm standing here without a mask on, looking at mask-less faces."

She continued, "President [Joe] Biden said he would get us vaccinated. And, boy, did he mean it."