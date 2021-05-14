Nori's Black Book Creator Answers All of Our Burning Kardashian Questions

The genius behind Nori's Black Book has finally been revealed!
The May 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians followed Kim Kardashian leading the search to figure out the identity of the fan behind the wildly popular North West parody Instagram account. By the end of the episode, Kim and Khloe Kardashian came face to face with the woman (or should we say icon?) responsible: Meet Natalie, Dolls!
Now, Natalie is chatting exclusively with E! News to answer all of our burning questions: everything from why she started Nori's Black Book to who her favorite Kardashian is. Natalie even reveals the OMG-worthy DM Kim sent her on social media before they met IRL and the sass North gave her when they met on FaceTime.
Read on for our exclusive Q&A with Nori's Black Book creator Natalie.
E! NEWS: Tell us the story of when you created the account and why?
N: I used to be a really big fan of Suri's Burn Book back in the day on Tumblr and it basically was an account about Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter, who was super sassy, but she would talk about other kids in Hollywood. I would read that almost daily, like, "Oh I wish I thought about something like this, I love this," and then North was born [in 2013].
Me and my friend were talking—and this is when the Kardashians had that Babies 'R Us or Kids 'R Us clothing line—and they put North in it. And I was like, "Oh my god, North is probably pissed. She needs Prada, she needs Chanel," and a light bulb went off. I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is my chance!' So I created Nori's Black Book as kind of a spinoff of Suri's Burn Book.
E!: Why are you such a big fan of the Kardashians?
N: I really like how free they are as women. They really don't have any limits when it comes to their life. Even before they were super famous or had a lot of money, you can just tell on the show they have a lot of open communication. As women, I think it's really important they showed off positive sexuality with their own selves. They really made their own rules. I think that was my draw, I was like, "Wow these girls really don't have any limits...On top of that, they're funny, they're entertaining, they're beautiful, but at the core it's like women that are like, "We do what we want, when we want, regardless of whoever has something to say."
E!: What was it like meeting Kim and Khloe? What surprised you about filming with them?
N: It was amazing. They were surprisingly really laidback and nice. I mean, I didn't think they'd be mean but they were super, super nice and very, very funny. They're definitely people you can just kick it with and chill and have a lot of laughs with. So I was really, really, really happy that they were like that. It made me super comfortable.
And Khloe in person is drop dead gorgeous. I was overwhelmed...Kim is pretty, we all know she's pretty, right? She's very, very pretty. Khloe though blew me away. I think it's her eyes. She has some really piercing eyes, but I digress. They were just super, super dope and just cool. Like we talked about…conspiracies, like is Tupac dead or alive?
E!: OK, be honest: What was it really like FaceTiming North?
N: Oh my god, she had no time for me. She had no time for me. She was not attentive, couldn't care who I was. It was everything. It exceeded every expectation. I loved being basically played dust by her. Like, could not care less, like "Why are you bothering me?" was the energy I was getting from her and I loved it. I think I would have been disappointed if she was this nice bubbly like, "Hi, how are you? I'm North!" But it was very like, "Hey girl, what? What do you want?" FaceTiming her was honestly so iconic for me. I love Kim and Khloe but FaceTiming North was literally the highlight of my day that day.
E!: The family likes your posts and they follow you and comment sometimes. Have they ever direct messaged you or sent you any messages?
N: It's interesting because when Tracy [Romulus] first reached out to me with this PR package, she emailed me but it was actually my birthday...The next morning, I was in the car and I was very hungover so I was relaxing and Kim DM'ed me. She was like, "Hi North! It's your mom!" I was like, "What?!" So I'm like super hungover and I'm like, "What day is it? Where am I? Is this happening to me?" So she's like, "Oh we're going to send the KKW stuff," and I'm like, "Cool." And she's like, "Oh I love your account, we talk about it in our family text messaging and it's so great, how do you come up with it?"
We were just chit-chatting and I was like, "I'm just chit-chatting with Kim? This is crazy!" So that was the only conversation I had with anyone...Before I met with them, I hadn't talked to anyone. Me and Kim had that minor interaction. So I hadn't talked to Khloe, I've never talked to Kris [Jenner].
E!: But you've seen the family like and comment on your posts before, right?
N: Well it's crazy, I can't see it from North's Instagram. I only follow Kim, so I can see sometimes if Kim likes but I can't see anything else. So I had other people telling me, like my mom said, "Khloe follows you"...And it's amazing because other celebrities follow it too and I don't know. For example, Paris Hilton follows but someone else had to tell me. Emma Roberts, even when Kim followed someone DM'ed me like "Congratulations."
E!: If you had to pick a favorite Kardashian-Jenner family member to spend a week with, who would it be and why?
N: That's a good question because they each bring so much. Kylie [Jenner] is the younger one so she's more fun, like we'd have drinks and we could go places. I've been in the house for so long and that's more attractive for me. I've got to say, I love Kim but she's got kids and stuff and I don't want to spend a week in a house with children. It's between Khloe and Kylie because they're like the really, really fun ones. I'm going to say Kylie. That is so hard though.
E!: What are your favorite Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes or moments ever?
N: My favorite is Khloe going to jail. I love that episode. If you think about it, you're going to jail. It's very sensationalized. They made it seem very entertaining, which is a skill. She was getting her hair curled by Malika before she goes and Rob didn't even know she was going, there was so much going on. I think a second iconic episode….Everybody loves Mason being pulled out of Kourtney [Kardashian]'s purse, so I think that's like another iconic one for me for sure.
E!: I want to get your hot takes on a few Kardashians headlines. First, do you think Kourtney and Scott [Disick] should get back together?
N: I don't know if I want that or not want, but I think they need to be both in the same place in their lives. I think Kourtney may have mentioned on the show that there's some things she wants from Scott that hasn't been met, which is fair. I think they just need to both want the same things and be focused on the same things and then they can come back together. But I think they're co-parenting very well and if it's meant to be, it's meant to be. But I just don't see it right now. She seems very happy where she is, he seems very happy where he is, but you never know. Life is a journey.
E!: What about Travis Scott and Kylie? Do you see them eventually getting back together and getting married?
N: I think down the line. They're so young and in this day and age with technology and life moving so fast, young relationships…I would recommend getting to know yourself a little more, experiencing life, and then settling down. I definitely see it down the line. They might even have another baby! I think they're playing it well right now, just enjoying each others' time like they do and being awesome parents to Stormi.
E!: Do you think Kim should start dating soon or stay single for a while?
N: I think stay single for a while. Single life is fun. I have been single for decades. It's a fun life, and if you've been in something so serious whether you're married or not, again it's your time to just kind of spend time with yourself, reevaluate some things and just like get comfortable in your own skin before thinking about dating. Men will always be there, right? Enjoy your own time for a minute. You've been married for 10 years. Be with yourself for a while. She's beautiful, she can always date at another time. Dating is not going anywhere. Just relax, figure yourself out.