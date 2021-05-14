Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Make It Nice with Dorinda Medley's Travel Must-Haves

The Real Housewives of New York City alum's girls trip essentials will make you feel like you're at Blue Stone Manor.

By Marenah Dobin May 14, 2021 11:00 AMTags
FashionBeautyLife/StyleThe Real Housewives Of New York CityReal HousewivesBravoShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!WellnessShop FashionShop WellnessCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Dorinda Medley Girls WeekendE! Illustration, Mathieu Young/Bravo

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Real Housewives of New York City fans know that no one does a girls trip like Dorinda Medley. She truly thrives hosting at Blue Stone manor, telling E!, "I love to entertain. I choose the menus and table settings, cook, and play Lady of the Manor!" No wonder Rihanna invited herself to the house. Dorinda goes all out. Every. Single. Time. Who wouldn't want to be on a Dorinda-hosted trip?

Whether Dorinda is hosting at her Berkshires home or traveling with friends to another location, Dorinda always knows how to "make it nice," which is more than just an iconic TV moment. Now, it's the title of her debut book, which is all about her life before, during, and after Bravo.

Although we all can't get that invite to Blue Stone Manor, we can follow Dorinda's vacation advice. She said, "Go away with your eyes wide open, but with the enthusiasm to be open to new adventures, people and opportunities, and GET ENOUGH SLEEP!" She also shared beauty products, snacks, clothes, and more to ensure that we can all "make it nice" on our next girls trip.

read
Lala Kent Shares What's In Her Bag

Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream

"This is the best hand and nail treatment cream with an amazing scent. I keep it in my handbag at all times."

$30
Sephora
$30
Nordstrom
$30
$23
Amazon

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device & Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer

"This device wakes up my face in the morning and is an important part of my regular routine."

$199
Sephora
$199
Revolve
$199
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Oprah Winfrey Says This Interview "Mistake" Still Makes Her "Cringe"

3

Why Anna Faris Didn't Appear on Mom's Series Finale

Nutrisystem Dark Chocolate And Sea Salt Nut Bars

"Nutrisystem snack bars are my on-the-go healthy snack. I always have one in my handbag to avoid hunger or low blood sugar."

30 for $56
Nutrisystem
5 for $10
Bed Bath & Beyond

Skims Naked Slip Dress

"Every girl needs good support, right?"

$108
Net-a-Porter

Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle

"I always bring a full-size candle wherever I go. I have been using this scent from Jo Malone since I lived in London."

$69 7oz.
Sephora
$36 2oz.
Sephora
$69
Nordstrom

Girlfriend Collective Unitard

"I love a good unitard. They are easy and very comfortable for travel." This one is available in six colors.

$88
Girlfriend

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant

"Nails, hands, lips, feet– this is old-school cream from Elizabeth Arden and still the best."

$24
Ulta
$22
Amazon
$24
Dermstore

Aerin Hibiscus Palm Eau de Parfum

"I can never get enough of Aerin Lauder's amazing new scents! I am obsessed with hibiscus."

$30- $185
Sephora
$30- $185
Bloomingdales
$30- $185
Nordstrom

LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops- 2 Pack

"I keep this on hand in my makeup case to keep my eyes looking good and clear."

$23
Amazon

BeautyBio Exfoliating Body Wipes- 30 Count

"These wipes remove makeup, exfoliate the skin, and they are peptide-infused."

$45
Amazon
$45
QVC
$45
HSN

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

"I can't wear earbuds, so I use my Bose headphones all the time! They are so comfortable." Dorinda isn't the only one who relies on these headphones. They've received more than 15,000 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

$379
Amazon

Selected Poems of T. S. Eliot

"I never leave home without my copy of T.S. Elliott's poems paperback for late night reading before I go to bed."

$10
Amazon

Acuvue Oasys With Transitions Contact Lens (6 lens pack)

"My eyes! I always carry Acuvue in my bag just in case!"

$48
$43
For Eyes

Olivia von Halle Coco Clementine Silk Pajama Set

"My favorite silk pajamas. Why not feel glamorous while you sleep? And the colors are incredible!"

$540
Olivia von Halle

Eres Journal Chunky-Knit Lounge Trousers

"These are the coziest light cashmere lounge pants ever and great for nap time and hanging out before dinner."

$585
Farfetch

Chanel Rectangle Sunglasses

"My all-time favorite classic sunglasses for that sophisticated yet sporty look from Chanel."

$560
Chanel

Gucci GG-Intarsia Cotton-Blend Lamé Knee-High Socks

"Travel socks are always so fun and chic, especially ones from Gucci. They look great, keep you warm and are easy to pack."

$185
MatchesFashion
$185
SSENSE
$200
Farfetch

Away The Carry-On

Dorinda packs all of her favorites in this Away carry-on suitcase when she travels. It's available in eight different colors.

$225
Away

Make It Nice by Dorinda Medley

"And, of course when it is released August 17, I will be bringing a copy of my new book with me on weekends in case any of my friends are looking for a good read!"

$28
$20
Amazon

If you're looking for more Bravolebrity-inspired shopping ideas, check out Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's favorite Amazon gadgets.

Trending Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Oprah Winfrey Says This Interview "Mistake" Still Makes Her "Cringe"

3

Why Anna Faris Didn't Appear on Mom's Series Finale

4

Why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Reconsidering Surrogacy

5

Listen to Jennifer Lawrence Find Out About Bennifer's Reunion

Latest News

See Nicki Minaj and Drake Get Real About Each Other in Candid Reunion

Confession: I Love High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Make It Nice with Dorinda Medley's Travel Must-Haves

Exclusive

The Secrets Behind Halston's Iconic 1970s Style

This $8 Bath Overflow Drain Cover Has 30,700+ 5-star Reviews on Amazon

15 Spooky Secrets About the Saw Franchise

Why Anna Faris Didn't Appear on Mom's Series Finale