It's Not Just the Ladies of Younger Who've Become IRL BFFs

Best friends forever!

Younger's Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard may be roommates and close pals onscreen, but their relationship is even deeper off-screen. Bernard officiated Duff's wedding to musician Matthew Koma in 2019, is godmother to Duff's daughter Banks Violet Bair and even flew to Los Angeles for Duff's home birth of baby girl Mae in March 2021. Seems like they're more like family than just work wives!

Bernard and Duff are the most recent duo to join the ranks of cutest co-stars turned BFFs. From Insecure's Issa Rae and Ivonne Orji's Instagram-worthy friendship to Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams' adorable sisterhood, it's clear some TV shows are a blast to be on set for. As The Bold Type, Shrill and Younger all air their respective final seasons, we're already going through withdrawal from watching real-life besties play them onscreen.

Plus, who can forget '90s icons Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox being Friends for decades, and Busy Philipps always having Michelle Williams' back long after Dawson's Creek concluded?