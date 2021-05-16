Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Chloe Trautman

A lot can change in a year, just ask the Siesta Key star.

While the MTV star usually provides lots of fights and drama, viewers can also expect to see growth this season, thanks to Trautman's recent physical and mental transformation worth.

"There was kind of a moment—literally on a mountain in Aspen—where I was struggling skiing and tumbling down it and that was a moment where my physical transformation started," Trautman exclusively told E! News. "I was 50 pounds heavier than I am right now and I was like, 'I need to get healthy.' And then my ex and I broke up in June of last year and that was really when the bigger shift started happening."

In addition to going vegan and limiting her alcohol, the 25-year-old reality star began working out and she immediately began to see and feel a difference.

"I've been sober curious for about a year now and you'll see that journey on the show, but I think the biggest thing is just being as active as possible," she explained. "Working out, doing yoga, going for walks, going for bike rides and not eating processed foods."

While she's appreciated all of the love she's received on social media after her weight loss, Trautman is most proud of the internal work she's done.

"I've worked really hard to get to where I'm at and it's nice for people to acknowledge that, but I'm most proud of my inner transformation and I think my outer transformation just really reflects the work I've done," she shared. "The main reason I still do this show is to be an inspiration to others."