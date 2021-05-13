The Surprising Way Joe Jonas Achieved the Sexy Physique Seen in His Thirst Trap Selfie

Watch : Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

In March, Joe Jonas was burnin' up Instagram with a totally hot shirtless thirst trap selfie that definitely excited his wife, Sophie Turner.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, the Jonas Brothers singer reveals an unconventional, high-tech piece of equipment that helped him achieve the ripped physique he displayed in the photo, which the actress shared and captioned, 1-800-DIAL-A-DADDY."

"I...have a little mobile gym in my Tesla, which came in handy on set the other day," he said in comments posted on Friday, May 13. "I'd rather be doing something, keeping my body moving, instead of just sitting around and playing on my phone or watching a movie when we have downtime."

Joe, who recently returned to acting and filmed the Korean War drama Devotion earlier this year, broke down his diet and fitness regimen. In the morning, he drinks coffee and then a green smoothie with "superfoods, some prebiotics, probiotics, organic vegetables and fruits," after which he works out for "about 30 to 40 minutes—typically something from my trainer Matt Blank."

"And then probably hit the Peloton for another 20 or 30, then go to the sauna," he said. "I really like to box—cardio-based, high intensity stuff."