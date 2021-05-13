The Game Revival Is Official: See the Status of Other Remakes & Reboots

This is a big score for fans of The Game.
On Thursday, May 13, Paramount+ announced that they are reviving The Game with some original cast members set to return. Specifically, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez are once again stepping into their roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and football star Malik Wright respectively.
While there will be some familiar faces in the new series, The Game revival will not be an exact replica of the original dramedy. According to the streaming service, the revival will relocate from San Diego to Las Vegas and will feature original cast members and new players.
Their description teased that The Game will "offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love—all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game."
The revival, which has been given a 10-episode order, is being executive produced by the show's original creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, Salim Akil, Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo. Also, the new iteration of The Game is being produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions exclusively for Paramount+.
"Fifteen years ago, I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people," Brock Akil said in a statement. "I couldn't be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has."
The Game, which originally aired on The CW and later BET, ran for nine seasons between 2006 and 2015. It also starred Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Pooch Hall, Brittany Daniel, Coby Bell, Brandy and more.
You can find the original nine seasons of The Game on Paramount+ prior to the revival's arrival.