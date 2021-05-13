Bold Makeup Trends You Shouldn't Be Scared to Try

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With every new season comes new makeup trends!

Now that more and more of us are finally getting to spend time outside socializing safely with friends again, it's time to reassess our go-to makeup style. We don't know about you, but our quarantine makeup routine was almost non-existent as a bare face felt right since we weren't going out much or having to see people IRL. With the world slowly but surely opening up, we are excited to rock this season's latest trends like colorful mascara, bold-hued eyeliner, sparkly lip glosses, show-stopping highlighter and fluffy brows.

And if you think you can't rock a bold eye look or peachy pout, you definitely can! As self-proclaimed no-makeup makeup enthusiasts ourselves, it took some time to get comfortable going out of our makeup comfort zones. But with practice and the right products, we're now rocking blue eyeliner on daily basis without hesitation.

Below, we rounded up 12 must-have products that will help you master the latest makeup trends with confidence!