Father's Day Gifts for Dads Who Love Shark Tank

From Scrub Daddy and Tipsy Elves to Bombas and Buttercloth, see the Shark Tank brands that make great gifts for dad.

By Cathy Campo May 21, 2021 11:00 AMTags
EComm, E-Commerce Shark Tank Father's Day GiftsE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Talk about an offer dad can't refuse!

To help ease your worries about Father's Day, E! News has curated a gift guide for dad that even his idol Mark Cuban would likely approve of. You may not be able to afford a whole NBA team, but you can still treat him like the Mr. Wonderful he is.

Just don't spend too much! According to fellow shark Kevin O'Leary, you should be investing $100 a week.

The sharks definitely know a thing or two about money management, but who knew they could also spot some great Father's Day gifts?

Keep scrolling to see our favorite gifts that appeared on ABC's hit series Shark Tank. Whatever you end up choosing, you're bound to see a return on your investment in the form of appreciation.

Original Stretchlace, Fur Zapper and 28 More Shark Tank Products You Never Knew You Needed

Daring Ride In Blue

Made with 100% cotton, this shirt truly feels like butter. Even better—it's available in 10 different colors. Your dad will be looking sharp once he returns to the office. 

$115
Butter Cloth

FitFighter Steelhose

For the dad that complains about his quarantine 15, try these weights that are super easy to store. FitFighter is a strength and conditioning system originally designed for the fire service but now provide a mix of on-demand library of workouts for any man. 

$95
Amazon

Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool

For the outdoorsy dad, prepare him for hikes with an insect venom remover. It's perfect for dads who love both Shark Tank and maybe Survivor too!

$10
Amazon

Jungle RompHim

For the adventurous dad who never seems to know what to wear, add to his whimsical collection with a safari-themed "romp-him." The eye-catching ensemble is guaranteed to land him compliment after compliment. Plus, it's from the genius company Tipsy Elves who specialize in holiday sweaters. 

$60
Tipsy Elves

Prime 6 Charcoal

This sustainable (no chemicals in your food!) charcoal is perfect for the dad that loves to grill. After all, summer BBQ season is just around the corner. For every product sold, the company plants one tree.

$19
Walmart

MyoStorm Heating Vibrating Massage Ball Roller

MyoStorm has created the first massage ball to combine vibration and heat in one device to relieve muscle tension and promote relaxation. Four sharks made offers to the creators when they appeared on Shark Tank in 2019. They ultimately accepted Lori Greiner's offer.  

$149
Amazon

Bombas Set of 4 Ankle Socks

These socks will change his Peloton game for the better. The company also gives back to racial justice causes. Last year, it donated $250,000 to five organizations chosen by black employees that "combat the root causes of systemic inequality in the black community."

$41
QVC

Coffee Subscription

For the caffeinated dad, warm his heart (and his mouth!) with a personalized coffee subscription. Customize your grind, roast level and type of coffee (blend, single origin, espresso).

$11
MistoBox

NanoLoft Puffy Blanket

This water-resistant blanket is perfect for his boys' camping trips. It's so warm that he will absolutely want to use it in the house too.

$179
Rumpl

DUDE Wipes Flushable Wipes Dispenser

Upgrade his throne experience with these masculine wet wipes. They're life-changing. Don't believe us? Check out the 5-star rating from more than 20,000 Amazon shoppers.

$15
Amazon

Signature Hammock

For the dad that just needs a good nap (#same), treat him to this comfy hammock. Choose from 13 color options—or design your own masterpiece!

$199
Yellow Leaf Hammocks

Apollo Thermal Phone Case

Let's face it: dads aren't great with technology. This ultralight case with military-grade drop protection will help him preserve his phone from even more damage.

$30
Phoozy

Scrub Daddy Eraser

For the dad who loves to clean as much as Full House's Danny Tanner, make his life easier with all of the genius products from Scrub Daddy. The house will never look better, so mom will thank you too. Bonus!

$7
Amazon

AquaVault Waterproof Floating Phone Case & Wallet

Dad's been attending your swim practices since you were six, right? Keep his phone safe next time with this 100% waterproof case.

$30
$22
Amazon

DudeRobe Men's Hooded Robe

For the dad who just wants to be comfortable, we recommend this re-designed and re-engineered bathrobe that guys will actually want to wear.

$100
Amazon

Still shopping? Here's how to sport the dad pants trend on any budget. Plus, see the Amazon gadgets Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz can't get enough of

Shark Tank airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

