E! Announces Five New Shows With Jason Biggs, Teyana Taylor and More!

All your favorite NBCU networks—including E!, Bravo and NBC—just announced brand new series for 2021 with top tier talent. From competition series to reality shows, there's something for everyone to binge.

The beloved reality family sitcom The Bradshaw Bunch is returning to E! this year for a second season, while it couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert will give an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at their lives juggling music, fashion, business and family with E!'s We Got Love Iman & Teyana.

E! also announced that celebrity kids will head to a Colorado farm for E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules ("each episode throws the cast into fish-out-of-water situations and hilarious misadventures as they work to restore and reopen Saddleback Ranch to the public after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic") and Showbiz Moms & Dads will feature larger-than-life parents of social media influencers.

Following the news that Laverne Cox is the new host of E!'s Red Carpet coverage, audiences can start getting excited for the 2021 Peoples' Choice Awards, which will air on Tuesday, Dec. 7!

E! is further partnering with Jason Biggs and the producers behind hit series Cash Cab for E!'s Jason Biggs Cash at Your Door, a brand new way to make money without leaving your house. Just wait and see what happens when host Biggs knocks on your door!