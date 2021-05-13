Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Give Home Tour Featuring “Tree of Life” Tribute to Son Jack

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared the deeply personal way their late son Jack has a presence in their home.
On May 12, the official Instagram for Chrissy's food-centric company Cravings shared a video of the married couple at home in their new house in Beverly Hills. In addition to showing Chrissy and John whipping up food in the luxe kitchen—where Chrissy especially spends a great deal of time—the video showcased some other special spots around the property.
One such spot was what Chrissy called the "tree of life," which is in the center of the couple's home and features a custom gold plate around it with animals and other symbols of life.
"We dedicated this to baby Jack and it's really beautiful," John explained. "We were inspired by our friend Kelly Wearstler's house, she has a tree in the middle of it, and we thought it would be cool to have one here."
Chrissy previously shared why the tree was so special in an interview with People.
"It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone," Chrissy, who also shares children Luna, 5, and Miles, 2, with the La La Land actor, explained. "This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree."
Chrissy suffered her pregnancy loss with Jack last September.
"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," sheshared on Instagram at the time. "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us."
In addition to the tree of life in her and John's home, Chrissy has found other ways to honor her little one. She shared a photo on what would have been Jack's due date of herself wearing a stack of bracelets with all three of her kids' names. The model also posted photos of the matching tattoos she and John got in remembrance of their baby.
Shortly after the pregnancy loss, Chrissy also shared that her friends found a sweet way to pay tribute to his short life. As Chrissy had to have a multiple blood transfusions while pregnant with Jack, her friends, including celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees, decided to donate blood in his honor.
"Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption 'Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend,'" Chrissy wrote on social media last November.
With these sweet tributes, Jack's memory will live on.