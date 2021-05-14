Mercedes "MJ" Javid Shares Update on Son Shams' Latest Milestones and Thoughts on Baby No. 2

Merecedes "MJ" Javid is one proud mom.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Shahs of Sunset star gushed about son Shams' latest milestones—and fashion sense. The stylish toddler rang in his second birthday with a Mets-themed bash on April 19, and Javid is most proud of Shams' classic Shah style.
"He's starting to dress himself, pick out his clothes. He's starting to talk. He's very headstrong," Javid explained ahead of Sunday's season nine premiere. So headstrong, in fact, that Javid finds herself having to reason with the toddler.
"Let's say he picks up something that's not a toy, you have to explain it to him so that he understands. It's not like, 'Oh no, I'm just going to remove that from you,' he'll cry and have a meltdown. So if you reason with him, then he understands and that as a mother is amazing to see," Javid detailed. "He's two but he gets it, just explain it."
So is Shams' determined personality more like Javid or her husband Tommy Feight? According to Javid, baby Shams is a mix of them both, plus a dash of Javid's late father who is Shams' namesake. "He's really sweet and affectionate. He comes up to us and gives us hugs out of nowhere. That reminds me of my dad, so I love it," Javid said.
Yet don't expect Javid to be expecting anytime soon. "I think we're OK right now and this is the most that we can handle and should try to take on," Javid opened up. "But you never know what the future holds. Maybe, I don't know."
Two would be one too many for the mother of a two-year-old. "I'm happy to just focus on [Shams]. One little human is a lot. If there was another baby, I don't know how moms decide which direction to run in," Javid concluded. "I don't know how else you do it!"
Shahs of Sunset returns this Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of Shahs any time on Peacock.
