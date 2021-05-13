Listen In on Bachelor Nation Star Jason Tartick's Proposal to Kaitlyn Bristowe—and Try Not to Cry

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick the Next "Bachelor" Power Couple?

As Kaitlyn Bristowe so perfectly put it, "HOLY S--T!"

That's one of the phrases she screamed as Jason Tartick got down on one knee recently and proposed after more than two years of dating. Fortunately for devoted fans, Tartick decided to pop the big question while they were taping an episode of Bristowe's long-running podcast, Off the Vine. Not only did it bring the Bachelor Nation stars' love story full circle—they met on the podcast in October 2018—but it also gave Tartick an unsuspicious way to record the milestone moment, turning it into a forever keepsake.

Now, as the pair vacations in Mexico in the throes of newly engaged bliss, they have aired that one-of-a-kind podcast episode for the world to finally hear. One thing is clear—the bride-to-be was completely shocked. "I had no idea," she said at the start of the episode. "I thought Jason Tartick would do this in true Jason Tartick fashion. I thought it was going to be so extravagant."

While she thought maybe his type of proposal would include a helicopter and horseback ride finished off with a music star singing their song on a beach, Bristowe wasn't interested in over-the-top fanfare.

"I always wanted something really super intimate," she said, "and so, you followed those rules."