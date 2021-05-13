YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Fires Back at Hateful Comments With Makeup-Free Photo

Watch : Highest Paid YouTubers of 2020: David Dobrik, Jeffree Star & More

Jaclyn Hill is responding to those who have anything negative to say regarding her appearance.



The entrepreneur took to her Instagram on May 12 to fire back at hateful comments by posting a makeup-free selfie, which sat side-by-side of a photo of the star with makeup.



She captioned the post, "This is me. There is no filter on either of these photos. Taken 2 hours apart."



In her Instagram Story, the star also apologized for not being able to deliver her usual amount of content due to dealing with the negativity she's received from some on social media. "Sorry for my absence on here," she wrote. "I'm going through it right now. I filmed a video all about it today. It was super personal & I hope it's well received. It will be up in the next couple days."

These messages are a direct response to negative comments that were underneath an Instagram post that Ulta Beauty uploaded of the star on May 10. The company just launched their new Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Liquid Lipsticks and Lip Liners, and in the short clip, Jaclyn is seen modeling various shades and colors.