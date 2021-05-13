Ellen DeGeneres Shuts Down Speculation About Talk Show's End

Watch : How Ellen DeGeneres Told Staff the Show Was Ending

Ellen DeGeneres is reflecting on "devastating" claims of workplace toxicity involving her daytime show.

On Thursday, May 13, The Ellen DeGeneres Show host sat down for an in-depth interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie following the announcement that her show is coming to an end. When asked what emotions she's currently feeling, DeGeneres shared, "It's everything. You know, I think I got choked up saying this has been the best experience of my life. Because it has been."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show was previously embroiled in controversy after numerous reports of workplace misconduct emerged last summer. DeGeneres was never accused of wrongdoing, but she vowed to make improvements to the work environment in a letter written to staff in August.

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't," she shared. "That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

During her sit-down with Guthrie, DeGeneres addressed whether her daytime departure had anything to do with the allegations.