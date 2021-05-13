Lauren Graham Recalls the Time She Hid From Paparazzi Before Realizing They Were Looking for Gwen Stefani

Watch : Lauren Graham Promises a Nostalgic Return to "Mighty Ducks"

Lauren Graham was presumably feeling lonely and so cold after her realization following a paparazzi run-in.

The 54-year-old Gilmore Girls alum joins The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, May 13, as seen in preview footage. During her visit, the actress reminisced about a time when her perceived paparazzi moment wasn't quite what it seemed.

As she chatted with host Kelly Clarkson, Lauren shared that she once worked at upscale retail store Barneys New York in her pre-fame days, and that years later, she would enjoy shopping there because she couldn't afford to while she was actually employed by the establishment.

"One day, I was shopping there, and the security guard came over and was like, 'I just want you to know, there are paparazzi outside,'" Lauren recalled. "First of all, that the security guard recognized me was a moment, and that he was worried about my paparazzi being outside."

She went on to say that he offered to walk her to the car, which led her to joke that she wasn't actually concerned for her own safety but appreciated the gesture.