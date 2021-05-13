Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

How to Watch the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on TV and Online

Get ready to cheer for Bridgerton, Emily in Paris and countless other projects, stars and moments at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Here's how and when to watch on TV and stream online.

By Ryan Gajewski May 13, 2021 1:00 PM
Watch: 2021 MTV Film & TV Awards: What To Expect

Whenever Leslie Jones collides with pop culture, you know it's going to be a wild night, as the upcoming 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards is sure to prove on Sunday, May 16. 

Awards season continues to evolve of late, and this event will also have some firsts. Fans will certainly be hyped for it, given that the 2020 version was replaced by the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special as the nation was deep in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic

Among the changes this year is that it's the first time the MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place over the course of two nights (keep reading to find out why). The event itself is certainly storied and celebrates its 29th anniversary in 2021, although it's only the fourth time that television will be honored in addition to film.

The night is typically a fun-filled and surprise-packed one, so there's a lot for fans to anticipate. Here's what you need to know in order to watch, including where to stream it. 

When is it, and who will be hosting? 

Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones is hosting the main event live from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The following evening, comedian Nikki Glaser will host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, airing Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and honoring favorites in reality TV. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

How can I watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards? 

As you probably guessed, MTV will carry the two-hour event live, and it will also stream on Paramount+. In addition, viewers can watch on streaming services that provide live TV options, including AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

Who are the nominees?

Nominees for the 25 gender-neutral categories were announced on April 19, and fans had until the end of April to place their votes.

In the mix for Best Movie are Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Soul and To All the Boys: Always and Forever. As for Best Show, the contenders are The Boys, Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris and WandaVision

Nominated for Best Performance in a Movie are Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and Zendaya (Malcolm & Marie). 

As for fans' favorite TV stars, the nominees for Best Performance in a Show are Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit). 

Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images

Which stars are presenting? 

Among those handing out golden-popcorn trophies this year are Anthony Mackie, Mandy Moore, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Hartley, Henry GoldingTaylour Paige, Addison Rae and Jacob Elordi.

Who will take home the special prizes? 

Scarlett Johansson is the recipient of this year's Generation Award, which has previously gone to such stars as Reese WitherspoonJamie Foxx, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Pratt, Sandra Bullock and Robert Downey Jr

Meanwhile, Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Comedic Genius Award, joining such previous winners as Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.

Click here for the full list of nominees, and get your popcorn ready. 

