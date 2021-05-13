The Best Water Bottles to Help You Stay Hydrated AF

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Although you should be drinking tons of water everyday, the summer months mean it's time to double up on your hydration efforts. Not only does staying hydrated help your skin and promote an overall healthy body, it's something that we can all forget to do. However, we've learned that with the right water bottle, drinking enough water can be easy and fun.
Below we've rounded up the best water bottles that will help you stay hydrated and ditch plastic bottles for good!
Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid
Words cannot explain our love affair with Simple Modern's water bottles and tumblers. The prints are the cutest, they keep our beverages cold or hot for a long time, and they fit in cup holders.
The Iceflow Flip Straw Jug 40 Oz
For the days when we really need an extra push to drink water, but don't want to walk to the kitchen every 20 minutes, we use the Stanley Iceflow Flip Straw Jug! It's huge, but we love how it has a flip straw lid, leakproof and the double-wall vacuum insulation, and it stays cold for 14 hours.
Fidus Large 1 Gallon/128oz Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw
With time markers to encourage you to hydrate, this 100% BPA-free plastic water bottle will help you drink more water. Additionally, it has a wide-mouth opening and flip top lid. It's also available in 13 gradient shades and has some celeb fans.
LARQ Bottle PureVis™
As seen on Shark Tank, LARQ is the world's first self-cleaning water bottle and water purification system. Using UV-C LED lights to eliminate up to 99.9999% of bio-contaminants from your water and bottle, this bottle is perfect for those of you who take your water seriosuly. We love using ours on hikes and during the work day because the double-walled vacuum insulation keeps our water cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours.
The Coldest Water Bottle Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Hydro Travel Mug
The Coldest Water Bottle keeps drinks cold for 36+ hours thanks to true stainless steel, double-walled construction. Plus, it fits in most cupholders and pool floats.
HotFun 1 Gallon Water Bottle
We love the motivational time markers on this gallon water bottle! This bottle is perfect for those of you who prefer a minimalist design, but love staying hydrated.
Hydros Water Filter Bottle
Available in four fun colors, this sleek bottle filters your water in just 20 seconds. And the filters are made from 100% coconut shell carbon in a BPA free casing, so you rest assured this bottle is an eco-friendly buy!
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
You really cannot go wrong with a Hydro Flask bottle! The bold-hued water bottles keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot beverages warm for six hours. Plus, it's made with a slip-free powder coating so it doesn't sweat.