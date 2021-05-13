Cruel Summer: A Chronological Timeline

Watch : Sarah Drew Promises a Satisfying Ending to "Cruel Summer"

A Cruel Summer indeed.

Freeform's throwback thriller has got us seriously invested in whatever happened to Kate Walis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) back in the summers of 1993, 1994 and 1995. We're deep in the mystery, on the verge of setting up one of those string boards in our living rooms to really get to the bottom of what happened, who knew about it and when. However, we're also deeply confused.

Each episode shows us what happened on the same day three years in a row, and while it's a brilliant way to illustrate how drastically things are changing for these teens from year to year, it's also sort of baffling and hard to keep track of as the show jumps through time.

In an effort to make it a little easier to comprehend, we're laying out each moment in the timeline chronologically, starting with Jeanette's 15th birthday on June 21, 1993.