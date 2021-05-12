Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Everything We Know About the Future and the Ending of This Is Us

This Is Us is reportedly coming to an end after season six, and we're expecting answers to all our questions about three seasons' worth of flash forwards.

By Lauren Piester May 12, 2021 11:04 PMTags
TVCelebritiesThis Is UsEntertainment
Watch: TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

The Pearsons are gearing up for a big farewell, possibly in more ways than one.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, This Is Us will end after its upcoming sixth season. This has been a theory for several years now, as creator Dan Fogelman has always been adamant that he knew where and how the story would conclude. In 2018, he revealed that scenes from the series finale had already been shot, and he has previously referred to the season three finale as the series' "midpoint." 

When the show was renewed for three seasons at once in 2019, it was generally thought that those three seasons would be the show's last. Now that that theory seems to be correct, it's time to talk about how things might wrap up over the final season. 

After we learned how Jack died in season two, the show began looking forward instead of backwards. Bits and pieces of flash forward scenes revealed a family gathering in the early 2030s, all centered around a very old and sick Rebecca (Mandy Moore). 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Each time we've gotten a glimpse of this future, we've learned a new detail about the lives of this family at that point—a wedding ring on Nicky's (Griffin Dunne) finger, confusion in Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby's (Chris Sullivan) relationship and kids for Kevin (Justin Hartley).

Our instinct tells us that the family has come together because Rebecca is dying, and her death feels like a perfectly poetic way to end the series. 

When Fogelman revealed that parts of the series finale have already been filmed, Milo Ventimiglia said he knew how it all ended while Sullivan did not. We're already bracing ourselves for a sort of afterlife reunion for Jack and Rebecca.

For now, here's everything the show has told us about the future so far.

NBC
Kevin's Son

We knew about Kevin's middle-school-aged son since we saw him as the family gathered for Rebecca, and as of season five, we know his name: Nicholas!

NBC
Kevin's Daughter

Kevin's daughter was a surprise from the season four finale, since Madison revealed she was pregnant with twins. Her name is Frances. 

NBC
Kevin's House

We saw Kevin rediscover a sketch his dad had made of the house he wanted to build, and now we know he had that house built on the hill next to the family cabin. 

NBC
Brothers Again

By the time this family gathering takes place 12 years after the birthday party at the cabin, Kevin and Randall have apparently mended their rift. We saw them work through their issues in season five, so it's nice to see that they can still be in the same room together.

NBC
Randall and Beth

Despite some questions about whether Randall and Beth's marriage might make it, they're still happily together in the future, which is good to know. 

NBC
Toby's Alone

He says when he arrives at Kevin's house that he talked to Jack, and "they're on their way." We assume that "they" includes Kate, but we don't know, since there's no mention of her. Kate is one of the few who has not yet appeared in this future story yet (along with Miguel). 

NBC
Nicky's in the Picture

Nicky plays a significant role in the family by the time they all gather in Kevin's house in the future. He's sitting by Rebecca's bedside, and Randall asked about him when he arrived at the house. He is also wearing a wedding ring. 

NBC
Rebecca's Not Well

By 12 years in the future, Rebecca's health seems to have deteriorated. Randall has to reintroduce himself when he visits her.

NBC
Kevin Looks Great

This is what Kevin looks like in the future. That's all. 

NBC
Meet Jack Damon

Kate and Toby's son Jack grows up to be a successful singer. In the latest flashforward, he and his wife Lucy have just had a new baby named Hope. 

NBC
Meet Hailey Damon

The season four finale revealed that Kate and Toby were adopting a daughter, revealed to be played in the future by Adelaide Kane. Her name is Hailey, she works at an art gallery, and she dropped everything to be there to visit her brother's new baby in the hospital. 

NBC
Randall's Daughters

The season five episode "The Ride" finally introduced adult Deja (La Trice Harper) and adult Annie (Iyana Hailey) and brought all of Randall and Beth's daughters together for the first time in the future. We learned that at the time of this gathering around Rebecca's bedside, Deja is studying to be a doctor and is secretly pregnant, and she and Annie are close enough for Annie to be one of the few who knows. Annie also seems to know a lot about babies! 

Trending Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Colin Farrell Files for Conservatorship of Teenage Son

3

Caleb Kennedy Departs American Idol Following Offensive Video

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Trending Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Colin Farrell Files for Conservatorship of Teenage Son

3

Caleb Kennedy Departs American Idol Following Offensive Video

4

Sophie Turner Slams Paparazzi for Taking Pics of Her Infant Daughter

5

Michael Che Speaks Out on SNL Cultural Appropriation Backlash

Latest News

Josh Duhamel Shares How Fergie Marriage Prepared Him to Work With J.Lo

Caleb Kennedy Departs American Idol Following Offensive Video

Everything We Know About the Future and Ending of This Is Us

10 Must-Have Items Under $50 at Nordstrom Right Now

Seth Rogen's Yearbook Is Full of Embarrassing Celeb Encounters

Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos Those Three Words on Travis Barker's Body

Ally Brooke Says She Endured "Horrible" Abuse While in Fifth Harmony