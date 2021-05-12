Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

10 Must-Have Items Under $50 at Nordstrom Right Now

Trying to look cute on a budget? We've got you.

By Emily Spain May 12, 2021 10:59 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too.

If you're trying to curate a new spring wardrobe on a budget, you're not alone!

We're all about trying out the latest fashion trends, but we're also about keep that savings account intact. Lately, we've been loving the selection at Nordstrom because you can get the newest trends for half the price and the quality is always great. Not to mention, you can order online and pick up in the store within a day or two for most items, which means no more waiting for packages to arrive or having search through all the racks in person. 

From chic dresses and everyday pants to comfy bralettes and rad sunglasses, we did a deep dive on Nordstrom's website to find the must-haves you need in your life for under $50.

Scroll below to check out our picks!

Nicole and Sofia Richie Dropped Their First Clothing Collaboration

BP. High Waist Bike Shorts

Add a groovy touch to any outfit with these stretchy biker shorts. Oh, and they are only $10!

$10
Nordstrom

Open Edit Wide Leg Linen Blend Stovepipe Pants

Everyone needs a go-to pair of linen pants for summer! With a flattering high waist and wide legs, you'll look v sophisticated and ready to conquer your date night or work meeting.

$49
Nordstrom

Skims Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette

Available in 12 versatile hues, this ultra comfortable bralette is a must! We love the cozy yet sexy feel that it has to offer, especially when we're lounging around the house.

$32
Nordstrom

Zella Studio Lite High Waist Spray Dye Leggings

These leggings feature compressive fabric and a supportive high waistband to keep everything in place! Not to mention, the print is perfect for everyday wear.

$80
$47
Norstrom

BP. Skye Sport Slingback Platform Sandal

We've been seeing a lot of these printed platform sandals online for 3x the amount. Not only are these a chic dupe, but they are great fo beach days, errands or walking the dog around the block.

$30
Nordstrom

BP. Plaid Square Neck Sundress

Ok go off Nordstrom! The only thing we love more than the cute gingham print on this dress is the $39 price tag.

$39
Nordstrom

Free People Get Set Shorts

Available in purple, black, yellow and white, these cotton shorts offer an elastic waistband to promote ultimate comfort.

$28
Nordstrom

Open Edit Center Ruched Bodysuit

Our drawers might be overflowing with bodysuits, but this one is a must! With a ruched center and versatile shades, this bodysuit is great for dressing up or down.

$19
Nordstrom

BP. Rectangular Sunglasses

ICYMI colored sunglasses are in! Between the blue hue and 100% UV protection, we're adding these shades to our cart right now.

$15
Nordstrom

Open Edit Satin Camp Shirt

Whether you layer this shirt or wear it alone, you'll look so trendy. Not to mention, the purple shade is to die for!

$49
Nordstrom

