Seth Rogen Reveals His Most Embarrassing Celebrity Encounters in Yearbook

Watch : Seth Rogen Had Epic Fail While Trying to Meet Beyonce

Seth Rogen has lived a life.

Since getting his start in a gay bar in his hometown of Vancouver, the comedian has written, directed and produced dozens of movies. Some have been bad, which he owns up to, but most of them have been good. And this success has earned him a place in Hollywood, where he frequently rubs elbows with the rich and famous.

As such, Seth has plenty of stories to tell.

He's good friends with Kanye West, who is seemingly the friendliest person in Los Angeles, based on Seth's descriptions.

Moreover, Seth reflects on what it's like to be ridiculed in the public sphere, as was the case following the disastrous release of The Interview. He reveals it was "particularly painful" to be on the receiving end of jokes, but says he came out of the experience with a better perspective: "What I really learned was how f--king fast people forget s--t and move on."