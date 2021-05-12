Drake Shouts Out College Graduate Who Received $50,000 Scholarship in "God's Plan" Video

Watch : Drake's Most Epic Side Hustles

A South Carolina woman is about to obtain her master's degree, years after a generous financial gift from Drake helped propel her to success.

In 2018, the rapper visited the University of Miami and donated a $50,000 scholarship to undergraduate student Destiny Paris James, who ended up starring in his "God's Plan" music video. The now-23-year-old, who is from the city of Denmark, South Carolina, graduated in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in public health and went on to major in the same subject at the University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill. This week, she will obtain her master's degree, and Drake could not be prouder.

"Mama, I mastered it. Daddy, I did it," Destiny, whose father died of cancer just as she completed her freshman year in Miami, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, May 11. "4 days until I am officially UNC Alum."

Drake, who follows her on Instagram, commented on her post, which included a photo of herself wearing her graduate school commencement gown draped over her shoulders while holding her cap.

"LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DES," he wrote, to which Destiny responded, "@champagnepapi [two blue heart emojis] THANK YOUUUU!!"