See the Most Daring MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Looks of All Time

From sequined suits and fake heads to loud colors and angel wings, check out some of the boldest ensembles your favorite stars pulled off at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Never underestimate what can go down on an MTV Movie & TV Awards show red carpet. 

If you should dress for the job you want and not the job you have, then Jane the Virgin's Brett Dier wants to be Batman.

The actor pulled up to the 2019 event in a suit plastered with the Dark Knight. He sure is heroic for finding the courage to rock such a bold print, but he's not the only adventurous celeb when it comes to red carpet fashion. 

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" singer Mike Posner made a statement in 2016 by topping off his crimson suit with a giant, over-the-head, papier-mâché mask. Can we get one of those for the next time we have a bad hair day?

Speaking of hair, you better believe Lizzo did a hair toss and checked her nails when she rocked a neon green dress complete with a feathered collar at the 2019 ceremony. The truth might hurt: Green is definitely the new pink. Last year, the singer told Vogue that her favorite red carpet look was her 2019 GLAAD Awards ensemble—a dress of the very same bright hue. But whatever color she wears, you better believe she looks good as hell.

When it comes to style, these celebs don't play around, and we think they deserve a golden popcorn statuette all their own for daring to stand out.

To see some more fearless fashion, including angel wings and knee-high sandals, keep scrolling. And catch even more lewks at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16 and May 17 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV. 

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster gave us a million reasons to love her Alexander McQueen dress. 

Zendaya

The actress looked euphoric in a poofy August Getty dress.

Mike Posner

The singer looked cooler than all of us in a funky headpiece and red suit.

Tana Mongeau

The internet personality managed to make $1 look like a million bucks.

Justina Valentine

The rapper donned a bold "nasty woman" jumpsuit and accentuated her long red locks.

Tessa Thompson

At the 2018 award show, the actress was a vision in red in a dress deigned by Rosie Assoulin.

Tiffany Haddish

The host of the 2018 awards strutted out in a silver gown with a tulle train.

Rebel Wilson

Holy moly, the Pitch Perfect star was angelic at the 2015 awards.

Chadwick Boseman

The late Black Panther actor wore a denim tuxedo from the pre-spring 2019 collection by Off-White.

Quincy Brown

The Star actor rocked a two-in-one suit while celebrating the 2018 show. 

Amber Rose

The model showed off her figure in a crimson two-piece set.

Gigi Gorgeous

The YouTube star looked gorgeous in gold.

Nick Cannon

The comedian served looks in a matching Louis Vuitton vest, mask and sneakers.

Tracee Ellis Ross

At the 2017 awards, the Black-ish actress rocked a color-block dress. She completed her look with vintage Neil Lane jewelry, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a Lee Savage clutch.

Boots Riley

The Sorry to Bother You star came out in a flannel tracksuit.

Jada Pinkett Smith

The actress and businesswoman glittered in a fully sequined silver suit.

Hailee Steinfeld

The "Starving" singer looked Pitch Perfect in a netted skirt and sheer blouse.

Redfoo

The LMFAO DJ wore an outfit perfect for party rocking.

Lizzo

The "Truth Hurts" singer looked "Good as Hell" in her neon green ensemble for the 2019 award show. 

Bai Ling

At the 2015 ceremony, the actress sported a feathered skirt and dragon tail.

Baddie Winkle

The internet personality sparkled in a sequined fuchsia suit, tie and platform sneakers.

Carrie Keegan

We love the playful top of the TV personality's jumpsuit.

Alyssa Edwards

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum showed off some leg in a short dress and whimsical boa. 

Victoria Pedretti

Can you say chic? The You actress was trendy in a two-in-one blazer.

Spice

The singer brightened our day with this daring look.

Kendall Jenner

If you're keeping up with Kendall, you'll know that she sported strappy, thigh-high DSquared2 heels to the 2016 awards.

Farrah Abraham

The former Teen Mom star looked pretty in pink with a Bollywood-inspired look at the 2017 ceremony.

Brett Dier

The Jane The Virgin actor channeled his inner Dark Knight at the 2019 awards.

Annie Murphy

She may be famous for saying "Ew, David!", but we're saying "Wow, Annie!" The actress did Alexis Rose proud with this chic, sequined pantsuit.

Keiynan Lonsdale

At the 2018 ceremony, the actor brought his fashion A-game with this sophisticated boho ensemble.

