The First Trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Panic Will Get Your Heart Racing

"Uncover the secrets, face your fears and don't panic."

That's the warning issued in the recently released trailer for Amazon Prime Video's new teen drama, titled Panic. The upcoming series, which is based off Lauren Oliver's 2014 novel of the same name, follows graduating senior Heather (Olivia Welch) who is willing to risk it all in order to escape her small town.

Amazon Prime Video's description teases, "It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed—the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win."