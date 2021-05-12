Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The First Trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Panic Will Get Your Heart Racing

Take a closer look at the new series heading to Amazon Prime Video on May 28.

By Alyssa Ray May 12, 2021 10:00 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainment

"Uncover the secrets, face your fears and don't panic."

That's the warning issued in the recently released trailer for Amazon Prime Video's new teen drama, titled Panic. The upcoming series, which is based off Lauren Oliver's 2014 novel of the same name, follows graduating senior Heather (Olivia Welch) who is willing to risk it all in order to escape her small town.

Amazon Prime Video's description teases, "It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed—the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win."

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

As the new trailer below shows, this isn't your everyday game of truth or dare. The competitors face everything from a dangerous walk across an unstable plank to a tiger loose in a field. In fact, per the local sheriff, the post-grad antics previously "put two of our kids in the ground."

To make matters worse, Panic's leading lady begins to wonder if the game is fixed. But, by who?

Trending Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Colin Farrell Files for Conservatorship of Teenage Son

3

Royal Executive Steps Down After Meghan Markle Bullying Allegation

We guess we'll have to tune in to see if Heather has what it takes to overcome the odds stacked against her. And, after watching Heather fearlessly jump off a cliff, we are betting on her.

In addition to Welch, Panic stars Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Ray Nicholson, Enrique Murciano, Camron Jones and Jordan Elsass.

 

Amazon Prime Video

Catch the Panic-inducing trailer for yourself above.

Panic will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video May 28.

Trending Stories

1

The Secrets Josh Duggar and His Family Kept Are Back to Haunt Them

2

Colin Farrell Files for Conservatorship of Teenage Son

3

Royal Executive Steps Down After Meghan Markle Bullying Allegation

4

Michael Che Speaks Out on SNL Cultural Appropriation Backlash

5

Chrissy Teigen Apologizes to Courtney Stodden After Tweets Resurface

Latest News

Ally Brooke Says She Endured "Horrible" Abuse While in Fifth Harmony

Drake Shouts Out College Graduate Who Used His $50,000 Scholarship

The First Trailer for Panic Will Get Your Heart Racing

Ginger Spice Thanks "Sister" Dua Lipa for Union Jack Homage at BRITs

Dionne Warwick Unsurprisingly Nails Her Response to Online Death Hoax

Draper James x Lands' End Summer Collab Is Preppy Perfection

Katie Thurston Apologizes to LGBTQ+ Community for Her "Offensive" Post