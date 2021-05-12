Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell Thanks "Sister" Dua Lipa for Bringing Back Iconic Union Jack Look to BRITs

Watch : Dua Lipa Gets Rushed by a Fan in Mexico

Now this is the definition of future nostalgia.

If Dua Lipa is a Spice Girls wannabe, she must be levitating over this news. Geri Halliwell, best known as Ginger Spice, sent Dua a special shoutout on Instagram this week after the "New Rules" star paid homage to her legendary 1997 Union Jack outfit.

At the 2021 BRIT Awards, Dua gave a cheeky nod to the British show by donning a Union Jack jacket and miniskirt, both by Vivienne Westwood, during her performance on Tuesday, May 11.

Of course, Geri famously wore a bodycon minidress with the same flag print to the BRIT Awards nearly 25 years ago. On Wednesday, the 48-year-old singer shared a throwback of her nostalgic ensemble with an inspiring message about owning your sense of style, no matter how out there it may be.

"Trust yourself," she wrote. "This dress is a reminder to follow your instincts and be yourself. 24 years ago I had an idea-to wear a Union Jack to celebrate The Brit Awards. Despite the doubts, I trusted my instincts and wore it anyway."