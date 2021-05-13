19 Chic Home Décor Items You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've all spent much more time at home than ever before. When you are sleeping, hanging, and working from the same room, you can't help thinking about the décor. Unfortunately, most of us don't have the time to execute a full-scale renovation. Even so, it is possible to completely change the vibe of a room with just one additional item. And this change doesn't have to entail spending hours at a store or waiting in lines. Amazon has some gorgeous home items to upgrade your space at great prices with that fast shipping we've all become accustomed to.
Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite mirrors, shelves, pillows, rugs, picture frames, lighting, and more items that meet the full trifecta for online shopping. These picks are 1. stylish, 2. affordable, and 3. well-reviewed by fellow Amazon shoppers.
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror with Macrame Fringe
This macrame mirror brings some Bohemian vibes to your decor. It comes in ivory and a darker khaki color.
Danya B. Contemporary Accent Book Shelf Decor - Hands Sculpture Bookend Set
Sure, you could just stack your books on top of each other, but why not opt for something more fun? This hands sculpture bookend set has a golden antique finish that adds an elegant touch to your library.
24pcs 3D Butterfly Removable Mural Stickers
Customize your space with your own arrangement of these 3D butterfly stickers. The easy-to-stick and removable decorations are available in black, pink, blue, red, yellow, silver, and white.
Greenco 5 Tier Wall Mount Corner Shelves Espresso Finish
Make the most of every corner in your home, literally. This corner wall shelf is both decorative and functional. There are 4 colors to choose from. It's perfect for small plants or picture frames. It's easy to assemble. The shelf comes with the necessary hardware. All you need is a Phillips screwdriver and you're ready to go.
ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf
Maximize your space by adding a shelf to your outlets. This space-saving shelf can hold anything up to 10 pounds. It has a built-in cable channel and it's easy to install.
Roundhill Furniture Traditional Queen Anna Style Wood Floor Cheval Mirror, Black
A cheval mirror never goes out of style. This one is available in oak, black, gold, cherry, pink, white, and silver. It's super easy to assemble and you can't beat the price point. More than 4,900 Amazon customers left glowing 5-star reviews.
TuoxinEM Caddy Corner Shelf
This shelf can fit in any corner of your home. You won't have to worry about damaging the walls if you live in a rented space since it's a freestanding shelf and doesn't need to be mounted.
Gallery Perfect Gallery Wall Kit- 9 Pieces
Go chic with a gallery wall of black and white pictures. Or you can print out some color photos of your favorite memories. This 9-piece set of perfectly coordinated frames is only $56.
SODUKU Floating Shelves- Set of 2
These 2 shelves are functional and stylish. One of the shelves even has a removable towel holder.
Fascidorm Throw Pillow Covers
If you love the idea of mismatched, yet matching, pillows, but you just don't have the patience to hold up fabrics to see if they match, just get this set and save yourself the time. It comes with 4 different covers that perfectly coordinate. There are other options aside from navy. Get them in black, pink, red, yellow, green, grey, or khaki.
Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug
Can you believe this luxurious fur rug is just $18? It's also a great furniture accent, draped over a couch or chair. Aside from the white, there 21 colors to choose from and a few different size options.
nuLOOM Misty Shades Deedra Area Rug
This area rug has 4,200+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. It looks so expensive, but it's only $89. Aside from elevating the style of any room, this grey and white rug is super resilient against everyday wear and tear. It's kid-friendly, pet-friendly, and just a must-buy purchase overall.
Homfa 4 Tier Floor Cabinet
This freestanding cabinet is available in white, grey, or black. It has a combination of open and concealed storage space with a minimalist design that can fit in with any style of decor.
Dawson Modern Pharmacy Floor Lamp
This high-quality floor lamp is available in gold, bronze, silver, and nickel finishes. It has a classic look and the lamp is adjustable to suit your lighting needs.
nuLOOM Hand Woven Chunky Natural Jute Farmhouse Area Rug
This area rug received 3,500+ 5-star reviews from Amazon customers. It comes in off-white, red, brown, light blue, grey, and navy. It has a sleek, yet cozy look with its earthy texture and border tassels.
Chanasya Textured Knitted Super Soft Throw Blanket with Fringe Tassels
You can never have too many cozy blankets around. It can even serve a decorative purpose if you throw it on a couch or chair. There are 25 gorgeous colors to choose from and the blanket is only $33, so you might as well get one (or two) to match every room. Seriously though, this throw blanket is just as great as it looks. More than 4,100 Amazon customers left 5-star reviews.
AC Pacific Modern Light Weight Industrial Metal Bucket Back Barstool- Set of 2
Aside from the matte black, these barstools come in white, copper, gold, and pewter. They're great for entertaining your guests both indoors and in the backyard.
Homfiner Faux Leather Throw Pillow Covers- Set of 2
These leather pillow cases look high-end, but they're only $22. Just switching up couch pillows can instantly upgrade a room, especially when you go the leather route.
Nathan James 32704 Harper Mid-Century Oak Wood Nightstand with 2-Drawers
This modern nightstand works in the bedroom or in the living room beside the couch as an end table. It has two drawers with accented hardware to store small items.
Amazon comes through for the outdoor décor options too. Check out these $16 string lights that have 23,000+ 5-star reviews.