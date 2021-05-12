Draper James x Lands' End Summer Collab Is Preppy Perfection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking cute at the beach? What, like it's hard?

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James and lifestyle brand Lands' End just teamed up for the ultimate summer collaboration that celebrates bodies of all shapes and sizes. From gingham prints and versatile tunics to ruffle details and flattering silhouettes, the empowering collection features Lands' End's beloved swimwear styles with Draper James' Americana-inspired style. Available in sizes 0-24, the must-have pieces will make you feel confident and ready to take on the beach or pool.

The collection is now available to shop on Draper James and Lands' End. Plus, a portion of sales will go towards supporting Girls Inc! Keep scrolling to check out our favorite pieces from the collab.